TIFTON — After a long day of fighting the pandemic, all the health care employees at Southwell and Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently enjoyed a soothing melody and a tasty sugar cookie thanks to the Office of College Advancement at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Southwell and Colquitt Regional are doing awesome work for their communities in these challenging times,” ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said. “They have both supported ABAC as outstanding community partners through the years, and we wanted to do something special for them.”
Jones initiated the effort when he shared a music clip with the ABAC Advancement office staff from TAKE3, an instrumental trio which will bring the beautiful sounds of a violin, cello, and piano to the Howard Auditorium stage at ABAC on Nov. 15 as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
“I was searching for the final piece of the puzzle for our series, and I came across this music from TAKE3,” Jones said. “It’s a beautiful piece featuring Amazing Grace over Bach’s Cello Concerto No. 1. We arranged for it to be used at both Southwell and Colquitt Regional.”
Southwell and Colquitt Regional can share the music throughout their facilities for the enjoyment of doctors, nurses, and patients during a time when everyone is looking for a little comfort sound.
Southwell President/CEO Chris Dorman said inspirational music is played at least once per day at Tift Regional.
“We wanted to find a way to give (medical personnel) that little boost they might need to get them through their shift,” Dorman said. “We want them to know we are standing behind them and know that we can get through this as a community and as a team.”
A free snack cart in the afternoon also inspires employees at Southwell, and that’s where the sugar cookies come in.
“Thanks to the wonderful culinary skills and generosity of Sue Mastrario, we provided 100 individually wrapped sugar cookies for the snack cart,” Jones said. “Josie Smith attached a message to each cookie which thanks these health care workers who are the real heroes out there on the front line every day.”
In connection with the music of TAKE3, the notes say, “Your care and concern for our community has been music to our ears.”
Just a little something extra for those who give so much of themselves every day.
