DAWSON — The annual Robert Albritten Healthcare Symposium is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Robert Albritten Neighborhood Service Center in Dawson. The symposium starts at 10 a.m.
Three major topics will highlight the event:
♦ Seasonal preparation of vulnerable populations for the flu season;
♦ Demystifying open enrollment for Medicare beneficiaries;
♦ Long-term legal preparation for families (i,e. revenue recovery and long-term care).
Also persons will be on hand to assist veterans with housing concerns, medications and review of benefits.
Interested persons or individuals with expertise in any of the areas mentioned are encouraged to contact Brian Ramey as soon as possible by calling (229) 430-9100. Any organization or ministry that wishes to participate as a vendor, is asked to obtain and fill out a vender registration form and fax it to (229) 430-9106 or email brameysrc@gmail.com.