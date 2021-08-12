ALBANY — Southwest Public Health District 8-2 is reminding parents that vaccine availability expanded in May to include children 12 years of age and older.
The availability of the Pfizer vaccine to this age group will help increase the number of vaccinated people in our communities, especially in schools, which is an important goal in the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Charles Ruis, health director of the public health district headquartered in Albany, said.
Most people who are hospitalized due to COVID, and most people who lose their lives to the virus, have one thing in common: they are unvaccinated. While not perfect, the COVID vaccines have already protected many people from serious infections. Available COVID vaccines are, by far, the best thing for protecting ourselves ― and our children ― against COVID.
An added benefit to getting a vaccination is that people who do so will not be asked to quarantine following an exposure to an active case. This means fewer interruptions in school and school sports, work and other social activities.
“We believe the best vaccine you can get is the first one available to you,” Ruis said regarding which vaccine individuals should choose.
Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 12- to 17-year-olds, but those 18 and older can choose from the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All are available throughout the 14-county health district.
