...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10
AM CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians.
After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to allow RNs to insert Nexplanon devices. By allowing RNs to provide this service, more families will have access to family planning services across southwest Georgia.
At this time, four RNs have completed the Nexplanon training program. Southwest Georgia Public Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said the district plans to increase the number of nurses providing this service by the end of the year.
Nexplanon is a hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. It is soft, flexible, and, after using a local anesthetic, easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm, where it is barely detectible. Nexplanon is one of the long-acting reversible contraception options that the Southwest Health District offers. They are 99% effective at preventing pregnancy for up to three years.
“This new skill will be a blessing to a lot of families throughout our health district,” Ruis said.
Southwest Georgia Public Health continues to offer other birth control options including:
• Hormonal IUDs such as Mirena and Liletta
• Paragard (non-hormonal) IUDs
• Barrier methods (hormone-free, including diaphragms and Phexxi gel)
• Contraceptive patches
• Depo-Provera injections
• Emergency contraception
• Internal and external condoms
• Oral contraception (the pill) including Progestin-only pills
• Vaginal rings
Some services are available on a walk-in basis during regular clinic hours. However, health district officials recommend scheduling an appointment. Condoms are available anytime, free of charge. For more information, visit https://swhealthdistrict.org or call the local health department.
