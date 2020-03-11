ALBANY – Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Public Health District's health director, Dr. Steve Kitchen, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Eddie Black, medical director of emergency services at Phoebe, joined other community leaders Wednesday afternoon at a news conference held to address concerns related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) now that cases have been confirmed in the community.
Ruis opened the nes conference by giving general information related to the global outbreak, stating that 120,000 cases have been identified globally with 110,000 cases currently identified in the United States, resulting in 30 deaths here.
“That works out to about a 2.7% mortality rate, and that is cause for concern," Ruis said. "But a few days ago, that was 3.5 or 3.6%. One reason for that (drop) is that we are doing far more testing.
"Last week the only reliable testing being done was by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They did the best they could, but they had a limited amount of material and time. This week, there are several commercial labs providing testing. So there is a dramatic increase in the number of tests being done, so there is a dramatic increase in the number of cases being reported. Now anyone can go to a provider and request a test for COVID-19.”
Ruis said one encouraging sign is that while in some countries the number of cases is rising, in others it appeared to be plateauing or leveling off. Georgia officials reported earlier Wednesday that there were seven confirmed cases and 15 presumptive cases in the state.
“We would like to talk a little about what has been done and what can be done," Ruis said. "One thing that has been done is that our medical community and other stakeholders here have not been caught off guard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Preparations have been made as federal, state and local agencies have worked and trained together to work for the benefit of our community for this type of event."
Ruis said COVID-19 is now a "reportable disease," adding “therefore we know where cases are, who the cases are and know that they are getting the care that they need. We are tracing and tracking all contacts.”
The health director emphasized the importance that anyone who had not had a flu shot get one now for a multitude of reasons. Influenza has not left the state of Georgia, he said. It has claimed the lives of 66 Georgians. It will likely still be active into April.
“You might ask what that has to do with COVID-19," Ruis said. "Imagine a scenario where cases of the of COVID-19 increase dramatically. They are presenting at the ER for evaluation for COVID-19, which puts a strain on our resources. Imagine on top of that we have an influenza outbreak that could have been prevented by vaccine.”
Kitchen explained the evolution of the pandemic.
“If you look at the events that have evolved over the last couple of weeks, we were dealing with people who had traveled to the areas where they had COVID-19 or were in close contact to those that had traveled to those areas," he said. "About two or three weeks ago, we saw a significant departure in that. We saw at that time that community transmission was occurring. What that means is we began to see cases of COVID-19 in individuals that had no pertinent travel history and no identifiable contact with individuals that had COVID-19.
"We knew there would be changes in transmission. It would not be a matter of if we saw COVID-19, but when we saw COVID-19.”
Kitchen said that Phoebe had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 when an individual from metro Atlanta traveling through SOWEGA presented with symptoms. The individual had chronic pulmonary issues but also had additional respiratory complications and was admitted to the hospital. The patient was stabilized after eight days and was transported to a location closer to his pulmonary specialist.
Subsequently, a close family member of the initial case was identified with symptoms and is currently hospitalized at Phoebe. All precautions for their safety and that of the health care providers treating him have been upheld in accordance to CDC standards, Kitchen said.
All members of the panel said that all precautions for the safety of patients, staff and visitors at Phoebe were in place. Black emphasized that although the community is on the upslope of this disease locally, health care officials are prepared for the long haul on how to manage the threat.
