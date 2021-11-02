Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg said at a recent ribbon-cutting for a community garden in De Soto, “At Phoebe Sumter, we don’t just want to care for you when you’re sick. We want to play an active role in helping people stay healthy.”
Special Photo: Phoebe
Special Photo: Phoebe
DE SOTO – People who live in De Soto will have better access to fresh produce with the opening of a new community garden. Representatives from the city of De Soto, Sumter County, Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh and Phoebe Sumter gathered for a ribbon-cutting recently at the new garden at De Soto Park.
“We don’t have a true grocery store in De Soto, and it’s not always easy for our residents to get the fruits and vegetables that are important for a healthy diet,” De Soto Mayor James Cutts said in a news release. “We are excited our folks now have an easy opportunity to help grow crops and literally reap the health benefits that come along with having more fresh produce to eat.”
Around two dozen local organizations and institutions came together last year to form Healthy Sumter. The initiative is designed to create a healthier community by finding effective ways to address serious public health problems. Currently, the initiative focuses on healthy eating, mental health resources and colorectal cancer prevention.
“I have been so impressed with how the community has responded to Healthy Sumter,” Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg said. “At Phoebe Sumter, we don’t just want to care for you when you’re sick. We want to play an active role in helping people stay healthy. Through Healthy Sumter, we are working with many community partners who share that same goal, and it’s making a difference.”
Last fall, Healthy Sumter opened its first community garden at Brookdale Park in Americus. Flint River Fresh – an Albany-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to fresh, local, affordable, healthy food and teaching people how to grow their own produce – manages both gardens.
Flint River Fresh gave away bags of fresh produce at the ribbon-cutting. Planting at the garden in De Soto will begin in the next month or so and will initially include fruit trees and garden boxes where multiple crops can be cultivated. Nearby residents are encouraged to help maintain the garden and to pick crops for their use.
