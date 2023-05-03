...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
ALBANY -- The Hands Extended Across Reaching Together (H.E.A.R.T.) Organization Inc. has announced it will host "Mature Adults Having Fun Day" Saturday at Union Baptist Church in Albany.
The event will focus on educating the community on the effects of the SARS-COV-2 infection. Because it has been well-established that older individuals are at greater risk for infection, it is crucial that individuals in this age group are educated on methods to prevent disease and the vaccines and treatment options available to them.
The speaker for this presentation is Carol Fowler. Her interactive presentation will cover COVID-19 impact on seniors, caregivers and on mental health. Carolyn Griffin, a certified Zumba instructor will teach Zumba and chair exercise to seniors, youths and the young at HEART.
The community is invited to come out and enjoy working out and keeping their hearts and bodies healthy and feeling good. For even more fun, guests can compete in a “Who Wore It Best” hat exhibition and bingo to win prizes.
Mature Adults Having Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. church. Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's mobile wellness unit will provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for adults and children from 1-2 p.m.
Complimentary gifts will be given to everyone who attends, and a $50 gift card is available for those who are vaccinated. Refreshments will be served, and $10 gift cards for surveys completed and other giveaways will be part of the event.
For more information, contact event leader Gloria Garner at the heartcares2.com website or the Facebook/HEART Organization Inc. page.
This event is held in conjunction with the Albany State University Health Literacy Project, with funding provided by a Health and Human Services grant.
