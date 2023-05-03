ALBANY -- The Hands Extended Across Reaching Together (H.E.A.R.T.) Organization Inc. has announced it will host "Mature Adults Having Fun Day" Saturday at Union Baptist Church in Albany.

The event will focus on educating the community on the effects of the SARS-COV-2 infection. Because it has been well-established that older individuals are at greater risk for infection, it is crucial that individuals in this age group are educated on methods to prevent disease and the vaccines and treatment options available to them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags