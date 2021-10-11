ALBANY -- A pedestrian was apparently struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in downtown Albany. A heavy response from Albany law enforcement personnel and Dougherty EMS near Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital indicated an incident with injuries, although police on the scene would not respond to questions about the circumstances surrounding their presence. An email seeking information about the incident sent to APD late Monday had not received a response by the Herald's deadline.
Heavy response
- By Tom Seegmueller tom.seegmueller@albanyherald.com
