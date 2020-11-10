ALBANY — It will take more than a worldwide pandemic to stop the Albany chapter of Helping Hands Ending Hunger from getting food to needy families of students in the Dougherty County School System.
Helping Hands Chapter Director/Founder Cathy Revell — with a little help from her corporate, spiritual and volunteer friends — will see to that.
Helping Hands is planning a food giveaway on Nov. 17 from 8-10 a.m. at the Hope Center, located at 925 Pine Ave. in Albany. Utilizing funds from a Xylem Watermark grant, the generosity of corporate sponsors Albany Bank & Trust, Sunnyland Farms and Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the giving spirit of students at Deerfield-Windsor School, and a little divine intervention from Sherwood Baptist Church, the giveaway is expected to provide hundreds of boxes of food for families of students and staff in the local public school system.
“I know this is something that’s needed in our community,” Revell, who started the Helping Hands organization in one local elementary school and has led its expansion into all schools in the local system, said. “The last two drives we had, the first people got there at 3 in the morning and just slept in their cars waiting for us. I got there around 6:30, and the line of cars was already six or seven blocks long.”
Ideally, Helping Hands recruits students from within the local schools to help collect unopened milk, juices and packaged foods in the schools’ lunchrooms that in the past have been thrown away. The volunteers place the items in take-home bags for students who might not have a nourishing meal when they return home at night.
With the coronavirus pandemic halting in-school classes in the county’s schools, Revell and Helping Hands have held food drives at the Hope Center for families of students in the school system.
“Even with the schools re-opening, we’re having to do things differently now,” Revell said. “We’re gradually working our way back into the schools — we’re in six now — and we’re going to try to add two a week until we’re in all schools. While we try to figure a way to safely distribute food to our students, we’re collecting things like milk and fruit cups and distributing them to local nonprofits.”
Along with food purchased from Feeding the Valley with funds from the Xylem grant, the Nov. 17 “Thanksgiving” giveaway also will include fleece blankets purchased and donated by AT&T.
“When Cathy first approached the bank about the Helping Hands initiative, we jumped at the opportunity to get involved,” Brad McEwen, AB&T’s vice president of branch banking and brand execution, said. “As a truly local bank that prides itself on its understanding of the Albany area and the issues it faces on a daily basis, we’re keenly aware of the economic challenges facing many of our residents and the impact those challenges have on a disproportionate number of the community’s children. To know that so many of our young boys and girls might not have access to decent food outside of their school’s meal program is both sobering and frightening.
“Since the program’s launch in Dougherty County, AB&T has supported Helping Hands both financially and by providing volunteers to go to area schools to pack and distribute meal bags, and that has been an incredibly rewarding experience. While it’s tough to fathom some of the things our neighbors experience, it does feel good to know we can make a difference through our actions.”
McEwen said donation of the blankets will meet another need of families in the community.
“While we’re committed to continuing our support of the Helping Hands food initiative, we’re also pleased to be going a step further this month to address another important need as we transition into the colder months of the year,” the bank VP said. “For many of the families benefitted by Helping Hands, food insecurity is only one of their challenges, so at this month’s food distribution event, the AB&T family will also provide 540 fleece blankets to those in need.
“Although you never know what you might get in southwest Georgia in the fall, we’ve already seen numerous cold snaps and we can certainly expect more chilly weather in the coming months. So now is the time to provide whatever warmth and comfort we can to those who need it. Quite frankly we’re humbled to be in a position to do something good, and we truly believe it’s our responsibility as a locally owned and operated business to give back to our community.”
Revell also noted that students at Deerfield-Windsor’s upper and lower schools have gotten in on the Helping Hands food distribution.
“Students at the upper school held a canned food drive, and they have packaged 100 boxes to give away on the 17th,” Revell said. “We are so pleased that some of their students are being allowed to help distribute the food as well.
“And we have learned that students at Deerfield-Windsor’s lower campus are putting together kid-friendly snack packages for our Christmas giveaway.”
Revell said she continues to be amazed at the impact Helping Hands is having on the community.
“I had absolutely no idea it would became what it has,” she said of the program. “It’s really been a ride, starting the program and getting the buy-in from all the schools. That was a journey all its own, but then COVID hit. I’ve seen, though, with the involvement of Ken Bevel and Sherwood, that this is definitely a God thing. I never imagined it would have such an impact.”
