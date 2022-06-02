ALBANY -- The Albany Herald is running in today's edition the "introductory" column of columnist Marc Hyden, whose writing appears weekly in the Newnan Times-Herald.
Hyden is the director of state government affairs for the R Street Institute, which is a free market think tank. He directs R Street’s outreach and engagement at the state level and is responsible for educating lawmakers and executive branch officials on R Street’s initiatives throughout the Southeastern United States. He also is a weekly newspaper columnist with the Newnan Times-Herald.
Prior to joining R Street, Hyden worked for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, a project of Equal Justice USA, where he was a senior manager. Before that, he was a campaign field representative with the National Rifle Association and a campaign manager for a Republican congressional race in western North Carolina. He also served as the legislative liaison/public affairs specialist with the state of Georgia and as the legislative aide to the Georgia Senate’s president pro tempore.
Hyden is the author of "Gaius Marius: The Rise and Fall of Rome’s Saviour" (2017) and "Romulus: The Legend of Rome’s Founding Father" (2020).
He received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Georgia State University. In his free time, Hyden enjoys traveling internationally with his fiancée, exploring ancient ruins, and scuba diving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.