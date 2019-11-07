TIFTON -- There's a gem in downtown Tifton hidden in plain site. In the center of the historic Myon Hotel is a peaceful oasis that serves as the view for the apartments, government offices and businesses housed there. The courtyard features brick pavers, mature trees, tasteful landscaping and a beautiful fountain to toss your hope-filled pennies into. The next time you're in Tifton, be sure the courtyard at The Myon is on your go-see list.
