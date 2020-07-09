LEESBURG – The annual Lee County Rivers Alive cleanup is being postponed this weekend due to rising water levels and low visibility.
“Unfortunately, we are having to postpone this year’s annual clean-up," Lee County Marshal Jim Wright, the event organizer, said. "The goal is to get as much trash as possible. If you can’t see trash, you can’t pick trash up. By postponing it to Aug. 15, we hope that the water will then be low and clear.”
David Dixon, who is active with the Flint Riverkeeper organization and Lee County Rivers Alive and monitors water quality conditions on the waterways in Lee and surrounding counties, said that this was the 13th annual clean-up.
“We generally get between a dozen people to over a hundred," Dixon said. "We clean up the Kinchafoonee Creek, Muckalee Creek, and part of the Flint River."
The volunteers go to all the landings and parks along those waterways as well as having people on the water in canoes, kayaks and small boats cleaning the banks and the bottom.
“We have a lot of people in the water because they enjoy that anyway," Dixon said. "They’re out there all the time like me, and they don’t want to see trash, diapers, beer cans and things like that all over the place."
These annual clean-ups generally take place in June or July. However, whenever the waterways are down, Lee County officials coordinate with Albany in an effort to maximize the opportunity to get larger objects out while the water is at its lowest level. Generally, this takes place in the fall.
“We know from the March flooding we will be seeing some big stuff this year,” Dixon said.
Asked how the majority of items end up in the creeks and the river Dixon responded, “It’s people that don’t really give a damn, just to be honest. We see the same things at the same places every year. Fast food, beer cans, bait boxes. I don’t know if they don’t want the DNR to see beer cans in their boat or if it’s just a state of mind and they throw them out.”
Georgia has more than 70,000 miles of streams, creeks and rivers that need routine clean-up. Rivers Alive is an annual outreach program sponsored by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The program’s mission is to create awareness of and involvement in the preservation of Georgia’s water resources. This program also focuses on lakes, beaches and wetlands.
In 2019, Rivers Alive sponsored 254 events with more than 25,000 volunteers spending 76,723 hours of their time to collect 534,449 pounds of trash and garbage along 1,294 miles of the state’s waterways.
According to Gordon Rogers, director of the Flint RiverKeeper, which supports these cleanup efforts, “The partnership with Lee County citizens and Jim (Wright) in particular is great. They gave us one of their older boats that is now a patrol boat. They do a great job policing environmental violations. If all 43 counties that this watershed touches were like Lee County, we probably wouldn’t have any problems.”
Anyone interested in participating in this year’s clean-up can contact the Lee County Chamber of Commerce at (229) 759-2422.
“They can let us know how many are in their group and what portion of the creek they want to travel and clean," Wright said. "I recommend they do a section one year and do another section the next year. That way they see something new. Also, if they need boats, we have ways to get them boats. We have about 25 to 40 canoes and kayaks we can loan out."
