ALBANY — Fresh veggies grown at Holsey Farms are just some of the goodies available at the Tift Park Community Market on Saturday mornings. All kinds of arts and crafts, food, drinks and other goodies are available at the market each Saturday. For additional photos from the Easter weekend Tift Market, go to AlbanyHerald.com.
Home-grown goodies at Tift Market
Carlton Fletcher
