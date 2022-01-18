JONESBORO, Ark. – E.C. Barton & Co. has announced the planned opening of a new home outlet store in Albany. The new location, at 2527 Dawson Road, will open by mid- to late-March, and offer flooring, cabinetry, plumbing, door, and window products at what officials with the company say are the "guaranteed lowest price" for consumers and professionals.
“We are excited about the opening of our first new Home Outlet store this year, located in Albany,” Travis Laurence, vice president of operations at E.C. Barton & Co., said in a news release. “Residents and remodeling professionals in this area will be confident that they will find top-notch service and the lowest prices on home renovation products in the area through our guaranteed lowest price commitment.”
The new home outlet store also offers residents expert advice and excellent customer service -- including complimentary design services -- as they work to build, remodel or restore. The company’s spend less express program gives customers access to thousands of brand-name products not normally in stock in stores at the same guaranteed lowest price. E.C. Barton & Co. offers special financing options through a store credit card and additional savings every day through a military appreciation program (10% discount) and pro program (3% discount plus volume discounts available).
“We conduct a lot of research prior to selecting markets for new stores to ensure that it will be a good fit," Laurence said. "Albany is a thriving area and has already proven to be an excellent option for our first new store of several in 2022. This is our third location to open in Georgia; we look forward to helping more homeowners and professionals in the area find quality cabinetry, flooring and more at the best prices around.”
E.C. Barton & Co. is a team of home improvement experts offering quality products and solutions at the guaranteed lowest price to help customers achieve their dreams. As an employee-owned company, its employee partners have a vested interest in providing customers with expert advice and top-quality service as they work to build, remodel, or restore their kitchens, baths, flooring, doors and windows. Founded in 1885, the company is headquartered in Jonesboro, Ark., and operates Barton’s Lumber and Home Outlet in 19 states from upstate New York to south Texas.
E.C. Barton & Co. is 100% employee-owned with more than 700 partners who operate more than 110 stores. To learn more, visit www.ecbarton.com.
