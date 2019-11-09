ALBANY -- The Southwest Georgia Home School Association Key Club conducted its annual "Trick or Treat for UNICEF" at the regular luncheon meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County recently.
The students collected $272, which will benefit the worldwide fight to eliminate neonatal tetanus, a disease that can be fatal to newborns and their mothers in developing countries. The club will also solicit donations in some neighborhoods in the community.
In addition to the "Eliminate Project," the SGHSA Key Club is active throughout the year in numerous local activities. They provide time, labor, and fundraising efforts for things such as Family Day at the Albany Museum of Art, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful's "Stash the Trash," Christmas boxes for clients of the Anchorage, funds for Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes, support for the Albany Rescue Mission, helping with Kiwanis DoCo's holiday pancake breakfast and annual Student Art Contest, and comfort gifts for pediatric patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The SGHSA Key Club, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County, with Mel Almond as liaison, has also consistently brought home awards from the annual Georgia Kiwanis District Key Club Convention.
Faculty advisor Toni Hatfield thanked the Kiwanians for all they do to support the Key Club, such as providing funds for Key Club members to attend the annual state Service & Leadership Conference to be held next February in Peachtree City. A slideshow of the various Key Club activities was shown and club officers made brief presentations. Hatfield also noted that the $272 collected is enough to save 151 lives through vaccinations.