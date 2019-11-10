ALBANY — Who says something as seemingly innocuous as a car tag can’t make a difference?
Horizons Community Solutions officials will certainly argue that point. The organization learned last week that it would receive $50,000 for its Breast Cancer Outreach and Education program, thanks to Georgia residents who purchased Breast Cancer license plates.
The Horizons program is designed to reduce breast cancer disparities by increasing screenings and education among low-income, uninsured women. Twenty-two dollars from each breast cancer tag purchased or renewed in the state funds $275,000 in awards granted to organizations like Horizons this year.
The grant awards are administered by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education on behalf of the State Office of Rural Health — Georgia Department of Community Health.
“Horizons will deliver an evidence-based program in partnership with the Albany Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,” Cynthia George, chief executive officer of Horizons Community Solutions, said in a news release. “We are grateful for these funds that will enable us to target specific Dougherty County neighborhoods where poverty and health care access pose the greatest risk to women’s health.”
George said the program will promote breast cancer screenings for at least 200 low-income women in small group sessions.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority members will conduct small group educational sessions throughout targeted communities to encourage women to be screened for breast cancer.
“Uninsured women often do not think they have access to mammograms and follow-up care,” Delta Sigma Theta Albany Alumnae Chapter President Vamella Lovett said. “This program will allow us to get the word out that a lack of health insurance does not prevent them from getting these life-saving services.”
Georgia CORE officials said screenings will help detect cancers at an earlier stage, when they are more treatable.
“While Georgia has increased breast cancer screening rates, not all women — particularly those without health insurance — receive appropriate screening or treatment,” Angie Patterson, vice president of Georgia CORE and a 17-year breast cancer survivor, said. “The work this grant supports will help identify breast cancer at an earlier stage, making treatment more effective. We hope that more Georgians will purchase the license tags to provide even more resources for underserved women.”
Horizons Community Solutions, formerly the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen communities and empower people to lead healthy and productive lives. Horizons’ cancer screening program serves 32 south Georgia counties, with professional health navigators working with health care systems and providers in the region to offer screenings, education, health navigation and more services.
To learn more about Horizons, visit www.horizonscommunity.org, For information on the Breast Cancer License Tag program, visit www.georgiacancerinfo.org/breastcancertag. To purchase a breast cancer license plate, go to the Motor Vehicles section at dor.georgia.gov.
Georgia CORE is a public-private partnership that connects cancer care providers, leaders, organizations and advocates throughout the state. Led by a board of directors of cancer experts from academic institutions, hospitals and cancer centers, collaboration orchestrated by Georgia CORE improves access to clinical trials and personalized cancer care and support for patients, survivors and caregivers.