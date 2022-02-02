ALBANY — Horizons, South Georgia’s Cancer Coalition, announced Wednesday its annual Night For Hope event with the addition of a golf tournament.
The Horizons annual Night For Hope event is an opportunity to bring the community together to raise funds and awareness for vital cancer screenings in the South Georgia region. After having to reschedule multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will take place on March 17 at Doublegate Country Club with the theme “Horizons at Sunset” and will have live entertainment from Relapse.
“We’ve been planning and working on this event for over two years and have been so hopeful we could pull it off this year,” Horizons Executive Director Cynthia George said in a news release. “Night For Hope at Sunset will be a little different with a Golf Ball Drop event instead of an auction during the evening. I hope those who have lost loved ones to cancer or are cancer survivors will come to Night for Hope to honor them.”
There will be another new addition with a golf tournament, the Horizons Golf Classic, on March 18, also at Doublegate Country Club. Due to an already overwhelming response, the tournament will be an all-day event with options for morning and afternoon flights. There will be a hole-in-one prize on all Par 3 holes with a 50/50 split of $50,000: $25,000 will go to the golfer and $25,000 to Horizons.
This year’s Night For Hope will honor all cancer fighters and survivors. During the event, there will be a special program and recognition for these honorees. Horizons invites the community to join them for this special night and help celebrate all cancer survivors and honor those who fought the good fight in our community and help spread the word that screenings save lives.
Funds raised from Night For Hope will help Horizons continue to provide life-saving cancer screenings, education, and navigation to individuals in the community. Sponsorship opportunities for both the Night For Hope event and the Horizons Golf Classic are available. For more information about sponsorships, tickets or golf team entry, visit www.horizonscommunity.org or call (229) 352-9100.
