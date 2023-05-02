...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR SOUTH-CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND
STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities around 25 percent can be expected for 4 or
more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at around
15 to 20mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Advocates are calling on the Biden administration to shut down Stewart Detention Center.
ATLANTA — Georgia Detention Watch, the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, Project South, El Refugio, ICE Breakers, Party for Social Liberation, Innovation Law Lab, Georgia Human Rights Clinic, Community Estrella, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Resurgens Collective, together with formerly detained immigrants and impacted community, will hold a press conference Wednesday in front of the ICE Field Office in Atlanta.
Advocates are calling on the Biden administration to shut down Stewart Detention Center and demand a full investigation into what they call horrific systemic conditions, medical neglect, sexual abuse, and 11 deaths that occurred at SDC since its opening in 2006. Wednesday's press conference is one of several upcoming actions local and national organizations are taking to highlight SDC's deadly history. Last month, ICE announced the death of Salvador Rosales Vargas, a 61-year-old man of Mexican descent.
Advocates are outraged by the loss of another human life at the hands of ICE, declaring the agency has been terrorizing immigrant communities for decades. The death of Vargas is in ICE's hands and they must be held accountable, advocates said.
People detained at SDC and immigrants' rights advocates have been exposing inhumane conditions at the center for more than a decade and demand action. Documented abuses include inept mental health care, use of solitary confinement, unsanitary conditions, COVID-19 negligence, medical neglect, forced labor, and use of force against people detained.
As recently as last summer, women have stepped forward to submit federal complaints about the sexual assaults they experienced at the hands of a Stewart staff member from May 2021 to May 2022.
