stewart detention.jpg

Advocates are calling on the Biden administration to shut down Stewart Detention Center.

 File Photo

ATLANTA — Georgia Detention Watch, the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, Project South, El Refugio, ICE Breakers, Party for Social Liberation, Innovation Law Lab, Georgia Human Rights Clinic, Community Estrella, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Resurgens Collective, together with formerly detained immigrants and impacted community, will hold a press conference Wednesday in front of the ICE Field Office in Atlanta.

Advocates are calling on the Biden administration to shut down Stewart Detention Center and demand a full investigation into what they call horrific systemic conditions, medical neglect, sexual abuse, and 11 deaths that occurred at SDC since its opening in 2006. Wednesday's press conference is one of several upcoming actions local and national organizations are taking to highlight SDC's deadly history. Last month, ICE announced the death of Salvador Rosales Vargas, a 61-year-old man of Mexican descent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags