LEESBURG – Success and progress in Lee County can be traced back to a number of things. But one of the most unique approaches might be found with the division of duties between the two county co-managers supervising Lee county government functions.
For the past five years, Christi Dockery and Mike Sistrunk have worked as a team, turning the vision of the Lee County Commission into reality for the citizens of the county. The arrangement was initially brought about by necessity when the Lee County Commission voted unanimously to relieve Ron Rabun of his county manager duties on Nov. 17, 2015, during a special called meeting of the commission.
The reason cited for Rabun’s dismissal was “repeated gross abuses of Lee County ordinances, Mr. Rabun’s failure or refusal to follow the directions of his employer, Mr. Rabun’s failure or refusal to carry out his duties under his employment contract in a proper, satisfactory and professional manner, and Mr. Rabun’s breach of his employment contract.”
Following that action, Rick Muggridge, who was then the commission's chairman, asked Dockery, who was serving as county clerk, and Sistrunk, who was director of the Public Works Department at the time, if they could keep things going until a replacement could be hired.
The duo agreed and, five months later things were going so well that the commission approached them about taking on the roles of county co-mangers. Under a plan devised by the commission, they would each keep their current duties, and the oversight of all the other county departments and activities would be divided between them based on their areas of expertise
Dockery currently supervises Finance, Human Resources, IT, the county clerk's office, courts, the tax commissioner, tax assessor, library, chamber of commerce, authorities, Parks and Recreation, Development Authority, and continue to serve as Lee County clerk.
Sistrunk currently supervises building inspection, Planning & Engineering, Elections, Code Enforcement, the county Health Department, Public Works, Animal Control, facilities, Public Safety, the sheriff's office, and continues as director of Public Works.
“When it comes to making decisions, our focus is on what’s best for the county. That’s what drives us,” Dockery said.
“We trust each other’s judgement,” Sistrunk added. “We have the same passion for doing what’s right, not only for the citizens but our employees as well as the commission.”
Records indicate that between 2005 and 2013, Lee County had seven different county managers. Dockery said she believes one of the major benefits of the arrangement “is institutional knowledge. For a while, we were changing county managers every two years, and that was disruptive. The average tenure of a county manager is about four years.”
Dockery and Sistrunk have a combined work history of almost 37 years with Lee County, providing the county with an almost unheard-of wealth of institutional knowledge.
A quick glance at Lee County’s progress and achievements in the past five years is a pretty good indicator that this team approach is working. The county has one of the best ISO ratings in the state. The Lee Fire Department is now EMS-certified, and the department not only has new equipment but a state-of-the-art training facility on site at its Century Road Station. With the use of T-SPLOST funding, the annual rate of repaving and paving roads has increased dramatically. The 911 call center now has Emergency Medical Dispatch and is working on finalizing a text system.
Dockery and Sistrunk say they consider the partnerships with the school board and other agencies a critical part of their success.
Following the implementation of the dual manager arrangement, many county services were centralized in the Tharp Governmental Building and adjoining facilities, creating a “customer-friendly” environment for citizens seeking licenses, permits and other services.
“We are small; I think that’s why it works differently here," Dockery said. "We don’t have a lot of staff. Everybody is nimble and flexible. We all do a lot of different jobs. Mike is more accessible to the public. Mike goes out and meets with people. That is pretty unheard of elsewhere, to have such a direct connection to a county manager."
“I enjoy being out there. I’ve been doing this stuff for almost 30 years,” Sistrunk said. “This county and region have gone through a lot in the last five years: floods, tornadoes, and a hurricane. There is a pride in this community. I’ve said it a thousand times: I’ve never seen the kind of pride like I see from the citizens of Lee County. There will be problems and people will complain about them. But they are also the first to say ‘thank you’ for taking care of this. Thank you for making our county look good.”
“We have motivated employees, a good commission and citizens that want to see things happen," Dockery added. "I’m very proud of Lee County. We want what’s best for the county. We listen to the citizens. The commission is involved. When we make a phone call and we need something, people want to help."
