ALBANY -- In conjunction with The Albany Herald's annual "Paint It Pink" edition in support of breast cancer awareness on Sept. 30, the newspaper will host a Paint It Pink event that afternoon/evening at Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany.
With live music, vendors, food trucks and an opportunity for participants to paint their own Paint It Pink masterpiece, a portion of proceeds from the event will support cancer resources provide by Horizons Community Solutions.
"We're thankful for this opportunity to partner with Horizons Community Solutions and raise funds to help them with the work they do in battling cancer in southwest Georgia," Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said of the event. "We've supported Horizons for several years and saw this event as an opportunity to raise more funds to help them with the resources they provide to cancer victims in our community."
The Paint It Pink event kicks off at 4:30 p.m., and Georgia troubadour Andy Johnson will provide live music from 6-8 p.m. Johnson, who lives in middle Georgia, recently released a new single, "In the Woods."
Event co-sponsor Hang It Up Co. will host Paint It Pink classes at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for the painting sessions, and each participant will receive a paint set and a drink ticket.
The Albany Herald is giving away a pair of VIP ticket to Paint It Pink. Interested persons can sign up through Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. to win the tickets by logging on to the newspaper's website, AlbanyHerald.com.
