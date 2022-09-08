paint pink.jpg

ALBANY -- In conjunction with The Albany Herald's annual "Paint It Pink" edition in support of breast cancer awareness on Sept. 30, the newspaper will host a Paint It Pink event that afternoon/evening at Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany.

With live music, vendors, food trucks and an opportunity for participants to paint their own Paint It Pink masterpiece, a portion of proceeds from the event will support cancer resources provide by Horizons Community Solutions. 

