ALBANY -- In what will no doubt go down as one of the oddest elections in the region's history, what with the coronavirus pandemic keeping candidates from pressing the flesh or, in most cases, even making contact with voters, incumbents ruled the day in Dougherty County during Tuesday's primaries.
In what was the most anticipated race of the primaries, incumbent Sheriff Kevin Sproul held off the challenge of retired law enforcement officer Sabrina Lewis, and a pair of incumbent state officials -- Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and Rep. CaMia Hopson -- reclaimed their seats.
During an election day that saw the state's top election official -- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger -- in the words of one city official "throw elections personnel under the bus" when problem's arose with the state's new voting machines in some cities, there were no such concerns in Dougherty County.
"About the only problem we had reported was that the tape ran out in one machine, and we had to send a technician to replace it," Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said just after polls closed at 7 p.m. "About the only complaints we had were from people who had to sign affidavits that they had not voted by absentee ballot when they showed up to vote in person.
"And we had some of the issues we usually have with the primaries: especially people choosing a ballot from one party when they wanted to vote for a candidate that's on the other party's ballot. But that's the beauty of the new machines: Voters get a chance to review their ballot, and if they decide they want to make a change, they can do so."
With all 28 of the county's precincts reporting, Sproul received 3,322 votes to Lewis' 2,213, earning 61 percent of the votes cast on the Democratic side of the ballot. There is no Republican qualifier.
Hopson held off a challenge by former Albany City Commissioner Henry Mathis, edging the veteran politician 1,473 votes to 1,287 to earn her second term as House District 153 representative. Sims had an easier time retaining her Senate District 12 seat, outpolling political newcomer Edward Ball 3,751-1,547.
Neither Sims nor Hopson was allowed, under state law, to raise campaign funds during the primary race because the state legislature has not officially finished its 2020 session. The General Assembly shut down over concerns about the coronavirus with 11 days left in the session. The legislature will return on Monday to finish out the session.
In other, uncontested races in Dougherty County, Tracy Taylor claimed the Senate District 12 Republican nomination and will face Sims in the Nov. 3 general election; and Gerald Greene and Joyce Barlow claimed the Republican and Democratic nods, respectively, in House District 151. The two will face each other Nov. 3.
In races that were decided Tuesday, Ed Newsome claimed the District 1 Dougherty Commission seat held for the past 20-plus years by Lamar Hudgins after Hudgins announced his retirement, and Coroner Michael Fowler won without opposition.
In Lee County races that are not yet official, Melanie Gehring reclaimed her Probate Court judgeship with a commanding 5,150-1,808 advantage over challenger Wayne Baltzell; Mary Egler held a 1,712-1,274 lead over Ruenett Melton for the State Senate 13 Democratic spot on the ballot; Bill Yearta held a 60-23 lead over Dennis Roland in their House District 152 Republican race, and incumbent Lee County District 5 Commissioner George Wall held a 659-397 lead over challenger Jason Burnett.
