ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
“SB 202 expanded the number of early voting days in Georgia, and Georgia voters are taking advantage of that by voting at a record pace,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “There are so many options on the table that are making a difference for Georgia voters. We’ll hit 2 million this week because of that.”
Voters have begun to return absentee (mail) ballots at a higher pace, and as of Tuesday, 184,210 ballots have been returned to county elections offices. Only 1,430 ballots have been rejected statewide, and those voters receive cure notices explaining how they can cure any discrepancy. Sixty-four percent of issued absentee ballots have already been returned to county elections offices, which will reduce the Election Day burden on the offices.
No substantial delays were reported during Tuesday’s voting. Turnout is expected to increase during the final days of early voting. The last day for in-person Early Voting is Friday. To find early voting locations and hours in an individual county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
