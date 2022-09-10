phoebe demo.jpg

Construction crews moved heavy equipment onsite at the former Albany High School Friday in anticipation of starting work on a nursing education/residency project jointly planned by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Albany Technical College. But an injunction signed by an Albany Superior Court judge Saturday halted the work, which had been approved by the city of Albany.

 Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY -- The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System's plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.

Officials with the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission asked for and received an emergency injunction from Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw on Saturday halting plans by Phoebe to start demolition and site preparation on four buildings that the hospital expects to demolish to make way for the planned $40 million project.

