teachers.png

From left, new UGA faculty members Leonardo Bastos, Lorena Lacerda and Guoyu Lu have joined the Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture.

 Special Photos: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — UGA’s Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture, a new interdisciplinary research unit dedicated to the research and application of new technologies in agriculture, has made three new faculty hires. Leonardo Bastos, Lorena Lacerda and Guoyu Lu joined IIPA full-time during fall 2022, each contributing to the strategic mission of the institute to harness the power of technology and big data to sustainably provide for the planet’s growing population.

Bastos, who earned a Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, joins IIPA as an assistant professor in the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences, after working as a post-doctoral researcher at both Kansas State University and UGA. He specializes in agronomy with a focus on nitrogen management. Raised in Brazil and completing much of his graduate education in the midwestern United States, Bastos will apply his knowledge to Georgia’s cotton, corn and peanut crops.

Tags