erica potts.jpg

Erica Potts

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Erica Potts, who has been serving as interim human resources director for the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners since October 2022, has been named permanent HR director. Potts has been employed with the Dougherty County HR department for 20-plus years, with an extensive background in human resources.

Beginning her career with Dougherty County in 2001 as an experienced-based intern, a prerequisite to complete the Business Office Technology Program at Albany Technical College, Potts has served in many roles in human resources, including HR clerk, specialist II (risk management and retirement), project manager, and assistant HR director.

