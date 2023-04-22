ALBANY – Erica Potts, who has been serving as interim human resources director for the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners since October 2022, has been named permanent HR director. Potts has been employed with the Dougherty County HR department for 20-plus years, with an extensive background in human resources.
Beginning her career with Dougherty County in 2001 as an experienced-based intern, a prerequisite to complete the Business Office Technology Program at Albany Technical College, Potts has served in many roles in human resources, including HR clerk, specialist II (risk management and retirement), project manager, and assistant HR director.
“I am ecstatic to transition to the role of HR director and understand that HR is the heart of every organization,” Potts said in a news release. “I will work diligently for employees, being a good steward of Dougherty County and providing quality services to our citizens. My motto for Dougherty County HR is 'Defeating Obstacles and Changing Outcomes with Humility and Resilience.'”
Potts holds an associate’s degree in Business Management from Florida Metropolitan University and in December she is slated to earn her bachelor’s of administration degree in Human Resources Management from Georgia Southwestern State University. She also has served for 22 1/2 years in the United States Army Reserves, where she retired as a Sgt. First Class. She said her military career equipped her with adaptability and perseverance, skills that will prove beneficial as she accepts this executive leadership position with the local government.
