ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department continues to investigate two recent homicides in the city, part of a rash of gun violence that has seen the city's murder total rise to 11 over a period of several days.
Bykia Washington, 21, was shot and killed on July 28. In that same incident, Ta'Tavius Hawkins, 27, was shot several times.
Early Sunday morning, just after midnight, Sammy Dion Hawkins, 31, was shot and killed at an apartment complex on 2010 W. Broad Ave. Police confirmed Monday morning that the Hawkinses are cousins.
"Investigators have not linked the two homicides, and whether the two are gang-related has not been determined at this time," APD officials said in a Monday news release. "Both cases remain under investigation. Investigators are still working to develop leads and to solidify suspects.
"As with all homicides, investigators will explore all avenues, including whether the homicides are or are not gang-related. The Robbery/Homicide Team and the Gang Unit work closely together to determine if homicides have any links to gangs. As the department has stated in the past, just because people are in gangs, it does not always mean incidents such as homicides are gang-related."
A report from the responding officer of Sunday's shooting death said two neighbors in the apartment complex heard the gunshots and, after checking to see if the shooter had left the complex, rendered aid to Sammy Hawkins. The report identifies one of the neighbors as an EMT and the other as an EMT in training.
The news release acknowledged the concern for the rash of shootings and the number of homicides in the city during the first seven-plus months of the year.
"The Albany Police Department is aware of community concern of the number of homicides that have occurred, and investigators have and will continue to work tirelessly until those responsible are in custody," the release said. "The department continues to ask for community assistance. If anyone has information regarding any of the homicides, they are encouraged to talk to investigators or call Crime Stoppers."
