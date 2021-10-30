ALBANY — Some of midtown Albany’s most notorious eyesores, including the Mabry Motel and the former Carmike Cinemas building along Slappey Boulevard, are about to fall to the wrecking ball as an investment group looks to bring new life to the district.
One of the investors in a group that has been actively working with city officials to purchase properties that have long since passed their use-by dates, confirmed to The Albany Herald that the group has purchased multiple parcels in the midtown district of the city and plans to raze dilapidated structures while looking to rebuild on the approximately 16 acres.
“We bought the property from the corner of Slappey and Gillionville to the corner of Dawson Road and Slappey back to the traditional Eames Christmas Tree lot over to the Carmike Cinemas building,” one of the principals in the investment group said. “We’re already preparing the Carmike building for demolition, and there’s one other thing that’s for certain: In 2022, the Mabry is coming down.”
The investment group plans to build on the property to suit possible tenants, the local businessman said, but it will continue to seek options as the project moves forward.
“We’re renovating the old Owens Sporting Goods building for a tenant now, and we’re looking for leads for other prospects,” he said. “Ideally, we’ll build to suit tenants, but there’s nothing set in stone right now. We see this as an opportunity to breathe new life into Albany.”
The investor praised city officials, in particular Ward III Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, for their behind-the-scenes work to keep the project moving forward.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into something like this,” the businessman said. “It’s important that we’ve gotten the backing of our elected officials, and Commissioner Fletcher has been a champion for bringing new life to downtown Albany.”
Fletcher said the announcement by the investment group is a “huge shot in the arm” for the city.
“People are always asking why we can’t do something about the dilapidated buildings in the city, but it’s a process,” the Ward III commissioner said. “Working to remove these structures is something that goes back through all of my eight years on the commission. I made it one of my priorities, but this is not something that happens overnight.
“I think one of the reasons you see private investment in properties like this is that people are tired of giving money to nonprofits and that money not going to where it was intended. People are putting their money into investments like this one, and one of the things I have tried to do is bring the right people together at the table. This time, the result is a development that could bring about positive change to our city.”
