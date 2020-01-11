With all the rumblings of war with Iran and the mainstream media telling us the U.S. would take it on the chin in a conflict with them, I along with my friend and fellow Sons of Confederate Veterans member Billy Price in Alabama did some research of Iran's military power vs. the U.S. What we found is much less threatening to our military than what the media would have us believe.
Iran has a Navy of around a dozen vessels, including submarines. All are small, outdated and work within 30 miles of Iran's coast. The U.S. Navy could sink them all in less than 30 minutes.
Iran's Air Force consists of about 300 aircraft, all outdated except for one Mig 29, which is a last-generation fighter. All are not air-worthy and their pilots are undertrained and not experienced. None have stealth capabilities. Air superiority would be gained quickly by U.S. aircraft like the F-22 and F-35.
Iran has less than 3,000 tanks with all being outdated except for a few Russian T-72's, which are last-generation tanks. The U.S. M-1 and M-2 Abrams would sweep them off the battlefield, provided our air power left any to be swept away.
Iran's biggest threats to our allies in the region are their short- and intermediate-range missiles; none of Iran's missiles have nuclear capabilities. In the event of war, these would be among the first targets struck by our stealth bombers, fighters and cruise missiles.
Iran's infantry, counting the regular army and reserves, is around 700,000 soldiers. However, without air support, tank support and artillery support, they are targets.
Any war with Iran would likely end like the last Iraqi war and about as quickly. Hopefully, this will not happen, but it depends on whether or not Iran wants to push it this far.
James W. King
Albany
James King is the commander of the Albany Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp.
