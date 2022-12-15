ALBANY -- Christmas time is coming. Can’t you feel it in the air? Christmas, the magical time when we all seem to give each other more grace and love than any other time of the year. The time when we give presents to our loved ones hoping each one will be just right.
It’s the time we reflect upon Christmases of the past. It’s a time when families and friends come together to celebrate the holiday season. It’s a time for all seasons. In Elvis’ song, “If Every Day Was Like Christmas” he asks why every day can't be like Christmas.
Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. In the African American spiritual “Go, Tell It on the Mountain,” the lyrics say it jubilantly: “Go, tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere; go, tell it on the mountain, that Jesus Christ is born.”
John Wesley Work Jr. is given credit for bringing this beloved song to Christians everywhere. He was the son of a church choir director who would later become one himself. He was a lover of music and collected African American spirituals. He became the author of "New Jubilee Songs" and wrote down the words of the songs that had been handed down for generations.
This song is sung every Christmas and is now considered a carol. It has been recorded by many well-known artists, and Dolly Parton even kicked off her Christmas special this year with this song. It is included in many Christmas movies and in church services all over. It has a joyful tune exclaiming how the shepherds were watching their flocks, and there was a holy light. An angel chorus was proclaiming the birth of Jesus, who was born in a manger. So go and tell it on the mountain that Jesus was born.
This song is dear to me because my husband, Connell, and I sang it several times at our church Christmas program. Our son, Levi, and his family, gave us a framed music print of it for Christmas one year. It is displayed proudly in our home and always does my heart good to look at the words and sing a little bit of it. So at this time of year, I am reminded of the beautiful words and the majesty of what the song is all about.
During this special time of year, with all the hustle and bustle, it’s easy to get lost in what Christmas is all about. But if we take the time, slow down, and think about it, our spirits can be renewed. Christmas is about Jesus and Santa. They both represent the spirit of giving. And although Christmas is not every day on the calendar, it can be in your heart every day. As Elvis goes on to sing in his song, “For if every day could be just like Christmas, what a wonderful world this would be.”
So enjoy your family and friends. Enjoy all the sights and sounds of Christmas. Enjoy all the Christmas goodies. When I close my eyes on Christmas Eve night, I can still hear the sleigh bells ringing. Can you?
