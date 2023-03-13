spring garden.jpg

As temperatures begin to rise and plants emerge from dormancy, it’s an excellent time for homeowners to plan for spring garden care.

 Special Photo: Sod Solutions

As temperatures begin to rise and plants emerge from dormancy, it’s an excellent time for homeowners to plan for spring garden care. Whether it be vegetable/herb gardens, flower beds, trees or shrubs, spring gardens need extra care to help them transition from the harsh conditions of winter to the warmer temperatures of spring.

Inspect and Repair Your Spring Garden: Winter is a great time to dust off your spring tools and arrange for any cleaning or repairs needed. It’s also the time to take stock of what might be missing from your shed that you’ll need come springtime.

Tags