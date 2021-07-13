TIFTON — Jaci Martin, a sophomore agribusiness major from Clermont, has been elected as the 2021-2022 Student Government Association president at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Prior to being elected president, Martin served as an SGA Senator, representing the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Outside of SGA, Martin is involved in the ABAC Honors program. She also serves on the Tift County Collegiate Ducks Unlimited committee and mentors middle school girls through Tift County Young Life.
Involvement in SGA allows Martin to strengthen her ability to communicate and implement policy. These will be key tools as she progresses through ABAC and then on to law school.
“I plan on obtaining my law degree one day to pursue a career in agricultural policy in Washington, D.C.,” Martin said.
Martin said she plans to open her term with a relationship-building campaign when ABAC fall semester classes begin on Aug. 10.
“We focus on building relationships on campus with students, so they feel they are able to approach us with any issue or suggestion they may have,” Martin said. “We are a group of students who loves ABAC and the principles it was founded on.”
The 2021-2022 SGA executive vice president is Emma Richwine, an agricultural communication major from Bishop.
Students selected as SGA Senators include Trudy Peek, a sophomore agricultural education major from Thomaston, and Faith Taunton, a sophomore agricultural education major from Climax, representing the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources; B. Zeb Wilson, a business major from Hillsboro, and John Scully, a business major from Titusville, Fla., representing the Stafford School of Business; and Christina Houston, a history and government major from Marietta, representing the School of Arts and Sciences.
Martin said additional senators will be added to the SGA team during the fall term. The SGA serves as a link for all students on campus to impact ABAC policies and activities. Students are invited to attend biweekly SGA meetings on the ABAC campus.
“Our SGA meetings provide biweekly updates on information and events happening within each school,” Martin said. “With more participation at these meetings, students will become more aware of campus activities. We will give them numerous opportunities for their voices to be heard.”
Students also can contact SGA on Instagram via @abac_sga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.