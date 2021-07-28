ALBANY — While incumbent Ward II Albany City Commissioner Matt Fuller contemplates his re-election plans, the first candidate who will challenge for the seat he now occupies has announced his plans to run for the office.
First-time candidate Jalen Johnson has announced his plans to seek the Ward II seat. Johnson, 22, is a first-generation college student and Albany native. He is an alumnus of Dougherty High School, where he served as drum major of the band during his senior year.
The son to a single mother, Johnson said he understands both the despair of adversity and the joy of overcoming circumstances of birth.
“I don’t believe in the ‘big bad man;’ I believe that no one can control your destiny but yourself,” he said. “It essentially comes down to personal responsibility and you making the right decisions for your own life.”
By the time he was 21, Johnson had surmounted his challenging circumstances to intern for several members of Congress in Washington D.C., eventually serving as a legislative aide to Congressman Byron Donalds, R-Fla. Johnson currently serves as the director of grassroots advocacy for the Georgia Charter Schools Association, where he pays it forward by helping other students achieve their goals, regardless of the obstacles they face in their lives.
As the grandson of a police officer and a young black man in 21st-century America, Johnson said he understands how to address the challenging issues surrounding criminal justice reform, while also fighting to preserve peace in the streets of Albany.
“Our community needs more police officers, not less,” he said. “We are facing skyrocketing levels of crime, and this does not incentivize businesses to come to our city.
“I refuse to sit idly by while watching our city get run down with violence. It’s time for new ideas and new voices to clean up our city.”
In addition to promoting public safety, Johnson’s platform to revitalize Albany centers on two additional target areas where he sees potential for growth: economic development and commonsense infrastructure for a city abandoned by its leaders.
“Without solid infrastructure, work places crumble; and low office morale means jobs are transported to other regions, and the resultant poverty leads to rising crime rates,” Johnson said. “With these three pillars of revitalization, I will fight to make Albany a safer, more prosperous, and greater city for future generations than ever before.”
For more information, interested persons may visit the JalenJJohnson.com website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.