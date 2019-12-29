The American diet, including some Southern food traditions, is especially conducive to developing the deadly health conditions of cancer and heart disease. I am personally trying to avoid these health problems through a healthy diet and adequate exercise. Spinach and broccoli have more anti-cancer ingredients than almost any other foods, and the green color from chlorophyll is the great bowel cleanser.
I eat a large amount of each nearly every day, raw with no cheese. I almost never eat fried food and instead eat boiled or oven roasted chicken, turkey and shrimp. I seldom ever eat red meat like beef and pork because they cause prostate cancer. I seldom eat grilled meat because burned meat causes cancer. I do not eat bread because it causes diabetes. Dark red kidney beans prevent colon cancer, so I eat them. Fruits including blueberries, strawberries, red grapes, oranges, apples, watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches and pineapple have ingredients that prevent cancer and heart disease, so I eat large amounts of them. I do not eat french fries because the oil they are cooked in is like pouring fertilizer on cancer.
Also, I do not drink soft drinks as they cause cancer due to excess acid. Diet soft drinks contain an artificial sweetener that may cause Alzheimer’s memory loss. I have never drank a cup of coffee, although some reports say it is beneficial. I do not drink any alcohol or smoke and have never used any type of drug. I drink only water that does not have fluoride in it, and I drink a lot of water. Fluoride appears to cause reduced IQ in children, according to research.
At age 72, I have no health problems and take no medication, prescription or over-the-counter, and I have not been to a doctor in more than 40 years, except for a lower back injury 11 years ago. I monitor my heart beat rate: It’s typically 64 beats a minute during a normal day when not doing exercise or anything physical; 58 beats per minute, when I wake up after a good restful night’s sleep, the same as a trained young athlete.
If people want to prevent cancer and heart problems, they are going to have to change their diet. I am not on Medicare, and I will never let a doctor put me on any medication. High blood pressure? Drink 3 to 5 gallons of water over a day’s time. Water in, water out all day long. It thins your blood and reduces pressure. Also, I will never take dangerous flu shots or any other vaccinations. Some vaccines are said to contain cells from aborted babies and other dangerous ingredients. Billion-dollar industry big Pharma promotes many dangerous medications that have side effects that require additional medication. Many doctors are indoctrinated to write prescriptions that deal with the symptoms of disease as opposed to curing a disease.
When I tell people about my healthy diet, they often say, “You must be planning to die of old age.” I have a joke I reply with. I say, “No I plan to get shot.” “Get shot!” they exclaim. “Yes,” I reply “I plan to live to be 120 and get shot by a 21-year-old girl’s jealous boyfriend.” Men usually think that is funny, but women do not so I seldom tell that joke to them.
The American diet of cheeseburgers, soft drinks, and french fries is a killer. Avoid fatty food, sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil and high fructose (sugar) corn syrup. Cancer feeds on sugar. Doughnuts are one of the most unhealthy foods because they are a mixture of fat and sugar. GMO foods may also be dangerous.