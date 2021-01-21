ALBANY -- After serving almost six years as the Dougherty County 4-H agent, Jazmin Thomas is leaving the position, she announced in an email to local media.
Thomas said she is relocating to her hometown in Perry.
"I have enjoyed my nearly six years serving the youth of the Albany-Dougherty County community," Thomas said.
Dougherty County 4-H will be led by Keundra Bruce (Keundra.Bruce@uga.edu) and Rachel Knight (Rachel.Knight@uga.edu). Both may be contacted at their email addresses or by phone at (229) 436-7216. The backup email used by 4-H is uge4095@uga.edu.
