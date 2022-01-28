jeanna fennel.png

Jeanna Fennell

MACON – Georgia Farm Bureau announced recently that Jeanna Fennell will be the organization’s next corporate secretary effective Tuesday. Fennell, who is currently GFB’s assistant corporate secretary, assumes her new role with the retirement of current GFB Corporate Secretary Jon Huffmaster.

“Jeanna brings a wealth of experience at Georgia Farm Bureau to this new appointment," Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall said in a news release. "That includes being the former director of our claim’s litigation department and being our senior counsel on staff, which includes her experience the past three years as assistant corporate secretary. She takes this important role at a critical juncture as we pursue our long-term strategic goals.

“She will continue serving as senior counsel while adding her duties as corporate secretary. Jeanna’s organizational skills and legal knowledge continue to serve our members, volunteers and staff well.”

Before joining GFB as director of claims litigation in 2010, Fennell worked in private practice at the Macon law firm James, Bates, Pope & Spivey. She was promoted to GFB Senior Counsel in 2015 and assistant corporate secretary/senior counsel in 2019. As senior counsel, Fennell provides legal guidance to all departments of Georgia Farm Bureau and oversees the human resources department.

A native of Dooly County, Fennell graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law with a juris doctorate degree. Fennell lives in Macon.

Georgia Farm Bureau is a membership-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a voice for farmers and families involved in agriculture. Learn more about the organization at www.gfb.org.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos