...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
MACON – Georgia Farm Bureau announced recently that Jeanna Fennell will be the organization’s next corporate secretary effective Tuesday. Fennell, who is currently GFB’s assistant corporate secretary, assumes her new role with the retirement of current GFB Corporate Secretary Jon Huffmaster.
“Jeanna brings a wealth of experience at Georgia Farm Bureau to this new appointment," Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall said in a news release. "That includes being the former director of our claim’s litigation department and being our senior counsel on staff, which includes her experience the past three years as assistant corporate secretary. She takes this important role at a critical juncture as we pursue our long-term strategic goals.
“She will continue serving as senior counsel while adding her duties as corporate secretary. Jeanna’s organizational skills and legal knowledge continue to serve our members, volunteers and staff well.”
Before joining GFB as director of claims litigation in 2010, Fennell worked in private practice at the Macon law firm James, Bates, Pope & Spivey. She was promoted to GFB Senior Counsel in 2015 and assistant corporate secretary/senior counsel in 2019. As senior counsel, Fennell provides legal guidance to all departments of Georgia Farm Bureau and oversees the human resources department.
A native of Dooly County, Fennell graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law with a juris doctorate degree. Fennell lives in Macon.
Georgia Farm Bureau is a membership-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a voice for farmers and families involved in agriculture. Learn more about the organization at www.gfb.org.
