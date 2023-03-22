jill drake.png

Jill Drake, the University of West Georgia’s associate vice president for Academic Affairs, will serve as GSW’s interim provost.

 Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS – As the search for provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University proceeds, Jill Drake has been named to the position on an interim basis and will begin serving in the position on April 3.

Drake currently serves as the associate vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton and will serve in the interim in an agreement between the two institutions.

