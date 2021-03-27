Joe Farris has had a lot of birthdays. On his next one, which arrives April 2, he will be 92.
That’s the kind of birthday cake you don’t light the candles on without first getting a burn permit from the Forestry Department. Few of us will reach such a milestone, and it’s certainly something to celebrate.
So what does Joe want for his birthday?
He has a pretty big ask, actually. He wants to raise $5,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a continuation of his “Thanks and Giving” collection effort from the Christmas holidays.
Nothing for himself, just something to help young patients fighting childhood cancers.
If you know Joe — or know of him and his work for St. Jude — it shouldn’t surprise you. The man got involved with the hospital years before it was even built, raising money and coming to be known by St. Jude founder Danny Thomas as “Little Brother.”
After St. Jude Hospital opened in 1962, Joe began making Christmastime trips with donations of toys for the young patients, as well as monetary donations from back home in south Georgia. The kids got the full Santa treatment every time, with Joe decked out in red fur and a white beard. After a couple of years, Santa Joe added a July trip. The prospects were poor for surviving childhood leukemia in the ’60s. Some kids in the summer just weren’t going to see Christmas.
Thankfully, the cure rates these days are much, much better.
Before his own heart attack, coupled with badly arthritic knees, forced him to abandon his role as the St. Jude Santa, he and his volunteer supporters from southwest Georgia made 104 roundtrips from Albany to the Memphis hospital.
I talked to him numerous times over the years about his work, which, in many ways, defined his life even more, perhaps, than his “day job” as a school teacher. He retired from the classroom long before he hung up his sleigh bells and red-tasseled cap.
His eyes welled with tears so many times when we talked, recalling the high mortality rate of children stricken with leukemia in the early days of his work. Then he would break out with a smile as he pointed out how the research at the hospital had greatly improved children’s prospects over the ensuing decades.
It’s a warm smile, almost warm enough to evaporate tears.
Almost.
The hundreds of thousands of dollars that south Georgians entrusted him to take to Memphis over his more than six decades of work played a big part in that.
I think the biggest challenge Joe faces these days — we talk on the phone from time to time — isn’t his heart problems or his painful knees, but his inability to get out and drum up support for his beloved kids. So it didn’t surprise me the other day when I got a card from him in the mail with a simple request: “Please help with requesting that friends, families and former students help me out.”
I told him I would. He asks that anyone who would like to contribute make a check out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and mail it to St. Jude Hospital c/o Joe Farris, 180 Kim Trail, Stockbridge, Ga. 30281. He’ll forward the donation on to St. Jude.
Admittedly, I’m afraid Joe’s chance of reaching his goal would require the intervention of a real St. Nick. Or maybe St. Jude, the patron saint of lost causes who Danny Thomas pled his case to so many decades ago when his career was faltering.
Of course, Danny Thomas’ plea led to a career rebound and the founding of a hospital that has done groundbreaking work with childhood diseases.
So, you never really know.
But I have another thought as his 92nd birthday approaches. In the 30-plus years I’ve known him, Joe’s never asked for a thing for himself. I think there’s something nice that can be done by those who remember him, and those who simply appreciate his decades of work on behalf of seriously ill children and their families.
Send him a birthday card. Wish him a happy birthday.
Let him know his lifetime of teaching in the classroom and his volunteer work to help make life better — and longer — for kids matters. If you have a special memory of Joe that you can include (maybe you brought a gift to school for the toy drive when you were a kid or participated in the drive up to Memphis one year), mention it in the card. I’m sure he’d get a kick out of reminiscing.
It’d cheer him up to know people care. Who knows? It just might be uplifting enough to make those knees that carried him to classrooms, and through 104 toy and donation drives, feel a little less creaky when he gets up on his special day.
I’m sure it’d do his heart some good as well.
