TIFTON — The demand for employees with good media and communication skills will grow faster than average during this decade, according to the Occupational Outlook Handbook, produced by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wendy Harrison, chairwoman of the Department of English and Communication at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, said this is great news for the graduates of the ABAC bachelor’s degree in Writing and Communication program.
“We emphasize these skills in our Writing and Communication program,” Harrison said. “We equip graduates with the tools to enable them to succeed in a variety of careers. The ability to communicate effectively is foundational to many employers.”
An excerpt from the Occupational Outlook Handbook said, “Demand for media and communication occupations is expected to arise from the need to create, edit, translate, and disseminate information through a variety of platforms.”
Georgia’s Rural Center recently completed a study titled “Agriculture Careers in Georgia: Assessing Future Talent Needs.” According to a report in this study, “Most Critical Areas of Teaching When Considering Needed Technical Skills,” communication was an important skill sought by employers in the agriculture industry, along with mathematics, operation and production.
“Our program is led by experienced faculty who are committed to helping their students learn,” Harrison said. “We have a vibrant student media where students get hands-on experience, and we offer study-abroad opportunities led by our faculty that provide additional ways for students to learn and grow.
“Our graduates work in digital and print media, in the public relations departments of businesses and nonprofits, and in other areas that demand good communication and media skills. Some return to their hometowns to work and some go farther afield. We give our students the tools to serve whatever industry or community they seek.”
