TIFTON -- Joe Boddiford, a peanut farmer from Sylvania, was elected chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission during the organization's February monthly board meeting. This is Boddiford’s second consecutive term serving as chairman. He previously served as chairman in 2000.

“I look forward to working with Georgia peanut farmers and our industry partners to help enhance the peanut industry and the profitability of farmers,” Boddiford says. “Farmers can contact me at any time if they have suggestions for the work of the Georgia Peanut Commission on their behalf.”

