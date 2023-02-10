...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Taylor, Inland
Bay, Inland Taylor, Jackson and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben
Hill, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Irwin, Lee, Miller, Mitchell,
Seminole, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of moderate heavy rainfall are expected
through Saturday night. Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4
inches with isolated heavier totals of up to 6 inches are
expected. This could lead to flash flooding and rises on area
rivers and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
featured
Joe Boddiford elected chairman of Georgia Peanut Commission
TIFTON -- Joe Boddiford, a peanut farmer from Sylvania, was elected chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission during the organization's February monthly board meeting. This is Boddiford’s second consecutive term serving as chairman. He previously served as chairman in 2000.
“I look forward to working with Georgia peanut farmers and our industry partners to help enhance the peanut industry and the profitability of farmers,” Boddiford says. “Farmers can contact me at any time if they have suggestions for the work of the Georgia Peanut Commission on their behalf.”
Other officers elected during the board meeting included Donald Chase of Oglethorpe as vice chairman and Rodney Dawson of Hawkinsville as treasurer. Additional board members include Tim Burch of Newton, representing district 1, and Ross Kendrick of Sycamore, representing district 2.
The Georgia peanut production area is divided into five districts based on acreage distribution and geographical location with one board member representing each district.
The Georgia Peanut Commission represents more than 4,000 peanut farm families in the state and conducts programs in the areas of research, promotion and education. For more information on the programs of the Georgia Peanut Commission, visit www.gapeanuts.com.
