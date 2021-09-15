From left, Southwell President/CEO Chris Dorman, former Board Chair John Brownlee, and Tift Regional Health System Inc. Board Chair George M. Dallas Hunt IV took part in a proclamation ceremony honoring Brownlee.
TIFTON – The boards for Southwell, Tift Regional Health System, and the Tift County Hospital Authority recently presented former Chairman John Brownlee with an official proclamation recognizing his years of service and contributions to the health system.
Brownlee, president of the Brownlee Agency based in Tifton, stepped-down from volunteer board service in December 2020 after 22 years. He was appointed as a trustee to the Tift County Hospital Authority in 1998 and elected as chair of the authority’s finance committee in 2006. Brownlee was named chairman of the Tift Regional Health System Inc. Board of Directors in 2018. George M. Dallas Hunt IV, who succeeded Brownlee as chairman of the TRHS Board of Directors, said that Brownlee was an outstanding financial steward and progressive leader.
“Under his tenure, John helped to ensure that our hospital and health care system offered quality medical services and provided essential charitable and indigent care for the community,” Hunt said.
Jimmy Allen, chairman of the Southwell Inc. Board of Directors, said Brownlee made quite an impact during his time on the board.
“The community owes John a debt of gratitude for his countless hours of service to the hospital,” Allen said. “He provided valuable direction and insight. John had deep respect from his fellow board members as well as the administrative team and medical staff.”
John B. Prince III, chairman of the Tift County Hospital Authority, added, “John was very invested in the success of Tift General Hospital, now known as Southwell and Tift Regional Health System. He was instrumental in the system’s overall growth.”
Chris Dorman, president/CEO of Southwell, said that Brownlee was a great resource and held the executive staff to a high standard.
“John provided input and monitored the strategic plans that senior management developed, serving as a great advisor,” Dorman said. “John helped to plant the seeds of our recent expansion projects and strategic acquisitions. All of these initiatives are designed to enhance patient care and increase access. We thank John for his many years of service.”
