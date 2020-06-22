We have witnessed in the last month the deaths of several black men and women and the onslaught of institutional racism and anger toward black people. Black Lives Matter and the drive to bring attention to the issue is persistently on our minds. What can we all do to stop this horrendous decimation of life? The repeated systemic racism, health inequities, hiring and job discrimination, racial profiling, police brutality, medical treatment inequities, loan and banking discrimination are ongoing and witnessed by most black people at some point or more frequently in our lives. These inequalities must cease.
I experienced pain at the very sight of watching how life’s breath was choked out of George Floyd and wept watching the police officer’s outright anger and cruelty to another human being.
We must state their names as they must forever be in our minds for the injustice that has been delivered. Their names are George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Ahbery, Matiana Jefferson, Aura Rosser, Steven Clark, Botham Jean, Philando Castille, Alton Sterling, Michelle Causteax, Freddie Gray, Jonshina Fonville, Eric Garner, Akia Gurley, Gabrella Narverez, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland and many others.
These are but a few of the lives that have been taken at the hands of police brutality, without policemen receiving any punishment or imprisonment. Yes, we must continuously let their names resonate, lest we forget.
We must maintain our vigilant protests, demand that corporations answer the questions and remove the systemic racist behaviors of hiring one, maybe two, black persons into management positions and balance the field with a reflection of society. This would give decision-making powers to those in several different layers of management. Black people must be seen by white people as part of humanity with a soul and a desire to live a full life of freedom without the oppressive chains of hatred, racial profiling, injustice and murder.
Momentarily scrutinize us and know that our lives matter. Identify the humanity that reflects at you. I say this to the police officers. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter. We must continue to protest; especially on our local levels, in the city halls, school boards, police departments, sheriff’s offices, small, medium and large businesses, health care, hospital management and administration. Peace comes with fair treatment of all people.
Every black and especially every white person must act with a decisive reconciliatory spirit. Yes, numerous white people have enjoyed the white privileges and continue to live under the pretention that everything is fine. The answer is already prominently in our daily existence. Answer the question: Would you live in my skin for a month and only then can you partially truly witness the apprehension and hate that directed because of skin color?
Former President Jimmy Carter said, “I say now that the time is over for racial discrimination.”
The lawlessness of the land inflicted by those hired and trained to protect has gone awry with foulness, distrust, bigotry and anger. We must bring about a political change, socio-economic change and spiritual change in our nation. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter.
