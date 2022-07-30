ALBANY — Democracy for America has endorsed Democrat Joyce Barlow for Georgia House District 151 in her race against Mike Cheokas.
Barlow, an award-winning registered nurse and Albany small business owner, is one of just three candidates in Georgia to receive DFA’s endorsement.
"Joining the ranks of the DFA's endorsed candidates is an honor," Barlow said, "further motivating me to win this election for the people of southwest Georgia. When elected to the Georgia House, I will bring long-overdue attention and resources to District 151 families, schools and businesses."
In naming Barlow the better candidate to lead the eight-county district, Democracy for America noted that voters are “tired of the same old politicians who never truly work to get anything done,” adding that it selects leaders who are ready to challenge old ideas and bring about sweeping change for communities.
As the Democratic candidate in the Georgia House District 151 race, Barlow has pledged to support accessible health care, small business growth, fully-funded schools and much-needed Medicaid expansion. She is a registered nurse and small business owner in Albany.
A long-time advocate for public health, Barlow founded Englewood Health Care, a home health care agency, in 1984. In 1991, she opened Englewood Home Health and Hospice Systems in Albany, the first black-led Medicare/Medicaid Certified Home Health and Hospice Agency in southwest Georgia.
Barlow earned a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Barry University and obtained her MBA from American Century University. In February 2022, she was elected into the Georgia Nursing Association’s Hall of Fame and recognized for her advocacy work in the health care field. In her spare time, she is active in nonprofit organizations and enjoys spending time with her three children and five grandchildren. She is a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Founded in 2005, Democracy for America is a member-driven, people-powered political action committee, focused on electing the New American Majority — people of color and white progressives — in all 50 states.
