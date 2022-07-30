Albany business owner Joyce Barlow kicks off campaign for House District 151

Democracy for America has endorsed Democrat Joyce Barlow for Georgia House District 151 in her race against Mike Cheokas.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Democracy for America has endorsed Democrat Joyce Barlow for Georgia House District 151 in her race against Mike Cheokas.

Barlow, an award-winning registered nurse and Albany small business owner, is one of just three candidates in Georgia to receive DFA’s endorsement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.