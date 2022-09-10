ATLANTA -- Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education.
“As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education," Barlow said in a news release. "Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
"From students facing enormous obstacles due to a high poverty rate in District 151, to health challenges caused by the pandemic, our teachers are breaking under the weight of it all. Georgia Educators need the support and trust of Georgia lawmakers. The teacher shortage crisis we are experiencing is a direct result of the lack of leadership in Georgia’s General Assembly. I will work with, not against, our dedicated Georgia educators in their mission to provide the best possible education for the children of District 151 and all of Georgia.”
Barlow is a registered nurse and small business owner in Albany. A long-time advocate for public health, she founded Englewood Health Care, a home health care facility, in 1984. In 1991, she opened Englewood Home Health and Hospice Systems in Albany, the first black-led Medicare/Medicaid-certified home health and hospice agency in southwest Georgia.
The candidate earned a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Barry University and obtained an MBA from American Century University. In February 2022, she was elected into the Georgia Nursing Association’s Hall of Fame and recognized for her advocacy work in the health care field.
