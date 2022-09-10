barlow.jpg

Joyce Barlow

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education.

“As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education," Barlow said in a news release. "Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.

