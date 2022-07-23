barlow.jpg

Joyce Barlow

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Joyce Barlow, a local nurse, small business owner and candidate for the Georgia House District 151, announced that she has raised $83,995 to date. According to recent filings with the Georgia Government and Campaign Finance Commission, Barlow's total is more than double Republican incumbent Mike Cheokas’ fundraising to date.

Barlow also demonstrated strong grassroots support with 307 individual contributions, compared to 39 contributions for the incumbent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.