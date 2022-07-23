ALBANY -- Joyce Barlow, a local nurse, small business owner and candidate for the Georgia House District 151, announced that she has raised $83,995 to date. According to recent filings with the Georgia Government and Campaign Finance Commission, Barlow's total is more than double Republican incumbent Mike Cheokas’ fundraising to date.
Barlow also demonstrated strong grassroots support with 307 individual contributions, compared to 39 contributions for the incumbent.
“There’s no doubt - Georgians are excited about the opportunity to have a state representative who is committed to working for the people of southwest Georgia,” Barlow said in a news release. “While my opponent is building a campaign based on contributions from PACS and corporations, I am grateful for the support of the people of this district.”
According to campaign finance reports, only four of the incumbent’s 39 contributions are from individuals other than himself.
“Over the last several weeks, I have traveled the district, listening to the concerns of the people,” Barlow said. “There’s no doubt that voters are ready to move in a new direction. In one of the most competitive races in Georgia, the momentum is definitely on our side.”
The Georgia Democratic Caucus has called the House District 151 race one of the top five races in Georgia to flip blue this November. The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee listed the district as a “spotlight race” and one of the top races in the entire country to flip blue.
Barlow won the Democratic primary on May 24 and will face Republican Rep. Mike Cheokas in the Nov. 8 general election. She is a registered nurse and small business owner in Albany. A long-time advocate for public health, Barlow founded Englewood Health Care, a home health care facility, in 1984. In 1991, she opened Englewood Home Health and Hospice Systems in Albany, the first black-led Medicare/Medicaid-certified home health and hospice agency in southwest Georgia.
