As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread, we are all observing the tremendous impact that the virus pandemic is having on our society and how it is changing our daily lives. “Confinement” and “containment” are the words of the day, or – should I say – “social distancing.” Life as we knew it before COVID-19 has changed forever, and we have become accustomed to communicating in ways that involve no close face-to-face interaction.
From doctors to nurses, pharmacists to technicians, support staff and beyond, there are thousands of people who work each day to provide medical care to the victims of COVID-19. Frontline health care workers are those who directly offer their professional medical services where and when they are most needed. These are the workers we meet in response to this pandemic, as we seek care for ourselves and/or our loved one(s). We meet them, unaware of who they are, because they are masked, gloved, gowned, and sometimes protected by a face shield to avoid direct contact and cross contamination. Yet, the frontline health care workers are there to listen to our complaints of illness and symptoms, to take a swab or test, render a treatment or care, and to confirm or deny our illness. Yes, they are the brave, dedicated, compassionate, educated and trained individuals lending assistance to us.
The term “frontline workers” describes health care workers who “provide routine and essential services in a medical practice.” According to the Frontline Health Workers Coalition, “They are often based in the community and come from the community they serve; they play a critical role in providing a local context for proven health solutions, and they connect families and communities to the health system.” They are the first link in the system, as we work to navigate the testing, diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19.
In the profession of nursing and medicine, it is understood that wearing an N95 respirator mask during any type of suspected airborne infection outbreak is vital. Frequently, the public tends to think that a regular surgical face mask is sufficient, as this only puts a barrier between the mouth, the nose and the object in question. The N95 mask must be properly fitted to the individual wearing it, so it can provide a close, secure facial fit and a very efficient filtration of airborne particles.
The N95 respirator mask gets its name from its ability to filter out 95 percent of all airborne particles when used correctly. As a result of its high protection level and the requirement for it to be used during the COVID-19 pandemic, the respirator is in high demand by our frontline health care workers. Federal officials say that respirator masks can be used for eight hours of continuous or intermittent use and that they should be discarded after treating an infected patient.
As a means of protecting themselves and others from the contagion, the frontline workers in health care wear N95 respirator masks, patient care gloves, isolation gowns, face shields or eye protection, collectively known as protective gear. These are the doctors, nurses, lab technicians, emergency medical technicians, and other health care professionals we have readily seen offering the first level of contact/care to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms.
Just in the last week, frontline workers and direct health care professionals rallied over the shortage of available personal protective equipment; they even turned to social media with the hashtag #getmePPE with hopes of getting more gear to guard against infection. We heard on every major network broadcast the voices of anchors and their pleas for Americans to use “social distancing” as a precautionary measure in an effort to slow the pandemic and to avoid issues caused by overloaded, understaffed and undersupplied hospitals.
The American Nurses Association recently sent nurses a petition to urge our federal legislators to intercede and to aid the states and hospitals in supplying PPE. Nurses and doctors who provide care must have the equipment needed so they can protect themselves from COVID-19. Daily interaction without sufficient equipment definitely increases their exposure to the virus and, therefore, their likelihood of contracting COVID-19. Our health care workers are invaluable in treating and diminishing the spread of the coronavirus. They must have adequate PPE, because they are the individuals in direct contact with patients.
Consider another fact: If the doctors, nurses and technicians are not availed to PPE and continue to work with minimum protection, will they actually become infected? This is a question that plagues nurses’ minds. Doctors, nurses and health care workers must eventually return home for rest. If a health care worker has been exposed, then what is the probability of family members, friends or other loved ones being exposed and eventually developing COVID-19? We can only hope that our local health care workers have not had to resort to wearing bandannas and scarves for masks. It is in our best interest that an abundance of PPE is provided to the frontline and direct health care workers.
A few days ago, in light of the N95 respirator mask shortage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised health care officials and leaders that frontline and direct health care workers may use homemade masks while caring for patients with COVID-19 whenever nothing else is available. But the CDC recommended that a face shield be used in combination with the homemade mask and also stated that caution should be exercised when using this last-resort option.
Let’s continue to support our frontline health care workers by encouraging our government to make sure that essential PPE is available to them; by volunteering to make monetary donations toward PPE purchases, and by volunteering to make surgical facemasks that will provide temporary assistance. Without these frontline and direct health care workers, we could easily see the exponential explosion of COVID-19.
As Maya Angelou stated, “How important is it to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.