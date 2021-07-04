SAVANNAH — The Council of Municipal Court Judges’ annual Summer Business Meeting and Awards Ceremony was held recently after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. Justice Carol W. Hunstein of the Supreme Court of Georgia (1992-2018), attended the business meeting as the council’s guest speaker and administered the oath of office to the newly elected officers, which marks the first time two women are at the helm of its leadership.
The Council elected officers and District Representatives for 2021-2022, including:
♦ President — Judge Lori B. Duff, Municipal Court of Monroe
♦ President-Elect — Judge JaDawnya Baker, Municipal Court of Atlanta
♦ Vice President — Chief Matthew McCord, Municipal Court of Stockbridge
♦ Secretary — Judge Nathan Wade, Municipal Court of Marietta
♦ Treasurer — Judge David Will, Municipal Court of Clarkston
♦ Immediate Past President — Chief Judge Willie C. Weaver Sr., Municipal Court of Albany.
♦ District Two: Chief Judge Willie C. Weaver Sr. and Judge Gregory T. Williams
♦ District Four: Judge Michael B. Nation and Judge Jennifer Mann
♦ District Five: Judge Roberta Cooper;
♦ District Six: Judge James J. Dalton II and Judge Wanda Dallas
♦ District Eight: Judge Joseph Sumner and Judge Dexter Wimbish.
Chief Judge Rashida Oliver and Judge Rick Ryczek were elected to the Municipal Court Judges Training Council.
The council recognized several Municipal Court judges with accolades for various achievements. Judge Claude D. Mason, Municipal Court of Duluth, received the Frost Ward Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a municipal court judge who has made significant contributions to the Council of Municipal Court Judges over a long period of time.
Judge G. Hammond Law III, Gainesville Municipal Court, was awarded the Special Recognition Award for effective leadership and innovation during these unprecedented times; his court staff nominated him for this honor. Chief Judge Norman H. Cuadra, Municipal Court of Suwannee, and Judge Parag Shah, Municipal Court of Atlanta, were recognized with the Glen Ashman Education Achievement Award, which honors judges that exemplify judicial education through extensive time and efforts toward educating municipal court judges and clerks.
The Council’s President’s Award, on behalf of Chief Judge Willie Weaver Sr., was awarded to Judge Lori B. Duff, Municipal Court of Monroe; for her unwavering leadership and support through unprecedented times; Chief Judge Norman H. Cuadra, Municipal Court of Suwannee, for his leadership and tirelessly serving the council through unprecedented times, and LaShawn Murphy, Trial Court Liaison, Judicial Council/Administrative Office of the Courts for her outstanding service and selfless dedication to the council.
The council also recognized Rep. Chuck Efstration, 104th, for perseverance and continuing support of the council in the legislature and Rep. Bert Reeves, 34th, for perseverance in the General Assembly in the passage of HB 479.
In addition to the business meeting and awards ceremony, the council provided its annual summer Law and Practice Update through which judges received training on many topics: Judicial Health and Wellness; Updates on DUI Law & Legislation; Implicit Bias; Professionalism for Judges; Traffic Case Procedure and Administration, and Mental Illness & How It Presents on Your Court.
