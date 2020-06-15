ALBANY -- Southwest Georgians are encouraged to take part in the Juneteenth Freedom Weekend Friday and Saturday in downtown Albany.
The weekend celebration will begin Friday at 7 p.m. with a candlelight vigil at Mary Young Cummings Park. Events on Saturday include a Black Lives Matter protest at 10 a.m. at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park. Participants will march to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre for a Justice for All rally at 11 a.m.
All participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the events, which celebrate the June 19, 1865 reading of federal orders in Texas that freed the last remaining slaves in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.