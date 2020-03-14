ALBANY — For the Junior League of Albany, “Supporting NECCO is Egg-cellent!”
Sharp-eyed drivers and strollers will see such yard signs popping up in front of houses and businesses throughout Albany and Lee County. The signs are part of the provisional class project for the Junior League of Albany.
Each sign is $25, and all proceeds go to NECCO. NECCO is a nonprofit focused on building families and supporting the community. The agency offers a variety of services with a special focus on specialized foster care, independent living and Department of Juvenile Justice alternative to detention. It’s NECCO’s duty to provide foster families with the resources, education and unrivaled support services needed to change the outcomes of the children.
Anyone interested in supporting NECCO through purchasing a yard sign may call Rachel Lawrence at (229) 329-1366 or email jla.eggedforNECCO@gmail.com. The organization accepts cash, check or venmo to @JLAlbanyGA. Add #EggedForNECCO for clarification.
To follow this project, search for #EggedForNECCO on any preferred social media platform. To learn more about NECCO, visit www.necco.org/locations/albany.
