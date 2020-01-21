041819_ABH_Recycle1

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful officials will host the organization’s 31st annual volunteer celebration luncheon on Thursday starting at noon.

 Special Photo: Judy Bowles

ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful officials will host the organization's 31st annual volunteer celebration luncheon on Thursday starting at noon.

During the past year, 26,710 volunteers and 110,203 participants donated their time to improve Albany and Dougherty County by giving 154,829 hours of volunteer service hours to environmentally improve their community.

Ten outstanding volunteers will be recognized during the luncheon by Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. Morningside Elementary students will entertain the volunteers prior to the awards presentation.

The event, dubbed “Cheers to Our Volunteers,” is planned noon-1:30 p.m. at the James H. Gray Sr. Civic Center.

