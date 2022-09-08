...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following
counties, Dougherty, Lee and Terrell.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Armena, Byne Crossroads,
Chickasawhatchee, Bridges Crossroad, Jordan Place, Palmyra,
Forrester, Neyami, Lockett Crossing and South Albany.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will host its 17th annual e-recycling event Saturday.
ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will host its 17th annual collection and disposal of unwanted recyclable materials Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center, KADB Executive Director Jwana Washington announced.
The event will be held rain or shine.
KADB will have vendors on hand who will accept unwanted electronics, will properly destroy unwanted or outdated medications, will shred personal documents, and will refill or get rid of empty printer ink cartridges.
Ten-dollar hazardous materials fees will be collected for all television sets brought to the event, while persons delivering CRT monitors will be required to pay a $5 fee. Shredding of documents and collection of medication is free.
Washington said the event has brought in 686 tons of recyclable electronics over the years and kept tons of material out of landfills.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.